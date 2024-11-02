Siriraj x MIT Hacking Medicine: A success in scaling aged care in developing nations

The event drew a large crowd of participants eager to drive innovation and new ideas for aged care in developing countries, particularly in Southeast Asia.

This aim is to continue the event to expand collaboration and create tangible change in the future.

The conference, which focused on "Scaling Aged Care in Developing Countries," brought together leading experts from various fields, including representatives from the private sector, investors, and startups playing a crucial role in developing healthcare innovations.

The full-day conference featured a variety of activities aimed at providing knowledge about elderly care from different perspectives and facilitating discussions on sustainable solutions. These activities included panel discussions, workshops, fireside chats, and lectures by renowned speakers.