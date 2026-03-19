Ramathibodi Hospital boosts telemedicine, caps outpatient medicines at two months from March 23

Ramathibodi Hospital has adjusted its services to align with the global situation that has forced all sectors to conserve resources. The hospital will increase the proportion of telemedicine services and limit outpatient medicine dispensing to no more than two months for all entitlement schemes.

On March 19, 2026, amid the Middle East situation affecting resources—particularly oil—Ramathibodi Hospital issued a notice announcing service adjustments, including greater use of telemedicine and changes to the dispensing of medicines and medical supplies. Details are as follows: