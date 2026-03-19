Ramathibodi Hospital boosts telemedicine, caps outpatient medicines at two months from March 23

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Ramathibodi Hospital will increase telemedicine appointments and cap outpatient medicines and medical supplies to a maximum of two months for all entitlement schemes from March 23, 2026, citing the need to conserve resources amid the Middle East situation.

Ramathibodi Hospital has adjusted its services to align with the global situation that has forced all sectors to conserve resources. The hospital will increase the proportion of telemedicine services and limit outpatient medicine dispensing to no more than two months for all entitlement schemes.

On March 19, 2026, amid the Middle East situation affecting resources—particularly oil—Ramathibodi Hospital issued a notice announcing service adjustments, including greater use of telemedicine and changes to the dispensing of medicines and medical supplies. Details are as follows:

Notice to Ramathibodi Hospital service users

Due to the situation in the Middle East, all sectors have been required to conserve resources in all forms, including healthcare services.

Ramathibodi Hospital has therefore adjusted its services as follows:

  1. Increase the proportion of telemedicine services. Service users can register their request with the hospital’s service units or via the RAMA App.
  2. Dispense medicines and medical supplies for outpatients under all entitlement schemes for no more than two months. For patients with appointments scheduled more than two months ahead, the hospital will issue a prescription refill slip. Medicines can be received either by post or collected in person at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Effective from March 23, 2026 onwards.

Ramathibodi Hospital apologises for any inconvenience.

 

 

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