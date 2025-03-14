Ramathibodi Hospital adjusts services after fire at main building

Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district will suspend some of its services until Monday (March 17) following a fire at its 9-storey main building (Building 1) on the evening of Tuesday (March 11).

Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, which operates the hospital, said in an announcement on Thursday that the hospital will not accept new patients at its emergency room, nor any patient transfers until Monday, due to limitations for continuous treatment.

It urges patients in need of immediate medical attention to go to hospitals near their residences instead.

The hospital added that it will also postpone some surgical appointments for non-urgent patients, stating that affected patients will be contacted to reschedule.

Other outpatient units, except for the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, will open as usual, the announcement said.