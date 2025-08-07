AIS Partners with the NFL as Official Broadcaster, Bringing the world’s No.1 American football league to Thai audiences with official broadcast rights on AIS PLAY

This collaboration strengthens AIS’s position as a leading digital platform for sports and entertainment, while helping to grow the American football fan base in Thailand. Backed by AIS’s powerful mobile and fixed broadband networks, the partnership brings world-class sports content closer to Thai audiences than ever before.

Pratthana Leelapanang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, AIS, stated: “This partnership marks an important milestone for AIS PLAY as we continue to enhance our service offerings by adding sports content like American football— a fast-growing global sport. It allows Thai sports fans to conveniently enjoy world-class competitions, powered by AIS’s robust mobile and fixed broadband networks.

We believe the NFL, the world’s largest and most influential professional American football league, will strengthen AIS PLAY’s sports content lineup, reinforcing our role as Thailand’s leading destination for integrated sports and entertainment. This aligns perfectly with the needs of today’s digital audience who seek high-quality, easily accessible, and legally licensed content. Moreover, it plays a key role in supporting the growth and long-term expansion of American football in Thailand.”