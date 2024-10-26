Red Bull KTM riders race 100 kph “Kra-Tae” tractors before Thailand GP

Heading into the highly anticipated Thailand Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing legends Brad Binder and Jack Miller swapped their KTM RC16 bikes for something more agricultural.

At a remote Buriram farm, Binder and Miller raced their stand-up Kra-Tae tractors at speeds up to 100 kph, navigating a series of comical challenges that tested their agility and coordination.

After Binder triumphed in a hilariously bumpy first showdown through muddy puddles around the makeshift circuit, Miller secured the second victory in the exhilarating high-speed drag race.

Playful Rivalry Between Teammates in Thailand

The unserious challenge served as the perfect warm-up for what is shaping up to be another thrilling MotoGP™ race weekend in Thailand. Reflecting on the unserious race experience, Binder said, “Initially, the toughest challenge for us riding these things was to keep the throttle in your hand. Each time it hits a bump, I end up dropping it and then you have to try and fish it out the front. The second challenge was to figure out how far you need to push the bar to turn. But anyway, it was cool!”