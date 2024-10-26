Red Bull KTM riders race 100 kph “Kra-Tae” tractors before Thailand GP

Heading into the highly anticipated Thailand Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing legends Brad Binder and Jack Miller swapped their KTM RC16 bikes for something more agricultural.
At a remote Buriram farm, Binder and Miller raced their stand-up Kra-Tae tractors at speeds up to 100 kph, navigating a series of comical challenges that tested their agility and coordination.
After Binder triumphed in a hilariously bumpy first showdown through muddy puddles around the makeshift circuit, Miller secured the second victory in the exhilarating high-speed drag race.
Playful Rivalry Between Teammates in Thailand
The unserious challenge served as the perfect warm-up for what is shaping up to be another thrilling MotoGP™ race weekend in Thailand. Reflecting on the unserious race experience, Binder said, “Initially, the toughest challenge for us riding these things was to keep the throttle in your hand. Each time it hits a bump, I end up dropping it and then you have to try and fish it out the front. The second challenge was to figure out how far you need to push the bar to turn. But anyway, it was cool!”
The South African racer also said, “My favourite part of today was probably just doing something different, to be honest. It’s not often we get to race anything for fun, just to have a good time and not worry. So, it was cool to do.”
Miller echoed the same sentiments about the rice tractor, emphasizing that he found turning left was more challenging than turning right. He also shared his reaction upon seeing the rice tractors stating, “They were fantastic! My first thought was it spun me out a little bit. Seeing such a little engine with a little turbo hanging off the side was cool.”
“I enjoyed everything from the circuit race to the drag race, just laughing both at Brad and myself.“ The Australian racer shared his thoughts on the race results, saying, “I wanted to do a little better on the circuit race, to be honest, but happy we pulled through on the drag race. So 1-1, we can take it.”
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars also expressed their excitement upon returning to Thailand for the MotoGP race weekend. “It’s fantastic to be back in Thailand,” said Miller. “I enjoy the weather, I enjoy being hot.”
He added, “The Thai people are extremely open and friendly, even down to yesterday. Running down the road, I went for a jog to try and break the jet lag and a local guy was offering me a bottle of water. They’re just super friendly, super kind.”
For his part, Binder told fans in Thailand, “I hope that you all enjoy the show. I hope we put on a great race for you guys!”
