Thai rice exports seen at five-year low amid headwinds

Thai rice exporters are targeting 2026 rice exports of 7.03 million tonnes worth THB130 billion, urging the government to urgently address the exchange rate to reach 33–34 THB/USD, warning Thai jasmine rice could become the world’s most expensive and lose 15–20% of key markets.





Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said Thailand’s rice exports in January 2026 totalled 530,287 tonnes, down from 643,144 tonnes in the same month a year earlier, a fall of 17.5%. Export value stood at THB9.707 billion, down 30.7%, or USD313 million, down 23.9%, reflecting price pressure in the global rice market and intensifying competition.

A key factor is the stronger baht, which has appreciated from around 33–34 THB/USD to about 31 THB/USD, making Thai rice more expensive than competitors and eroding competitiveness.

By rice type, white rice remained the main export, at 239,192 tonnes (down 14.8%), followed by jasmine rice at 120,913 tonnes (down 8.4%), parboiled rice at 72,462 tonnes (down 2.5%), and Thai fragrant rice at 29,390 tonnes (down 31%). Meanwhile, glutinous rice and jasmine broken rice expanded, reflecting niche-market demand that still has potential.