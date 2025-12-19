Security warning: Fishing boats and drones near oil rigs risk sabotage penalties

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, RAdm Jumpon Nakbua, Spokesperson for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), addressed on Friday (December 19) media inquiries regarding tourist safety and maritime security during the peak travel season.
The briefing focused on guidelines for tourists and operators in sensitive maritime zones and the potential legal implications of unauthorised drone flights.
Jumpon stated that while recreational drone use remains permitted in non-restricted public areas, strict regulations apply to sensitive infrastructure.
"We request full cooperation: do not sail into or fly drones within these restricted zones. Any damage caused could lead to prosecution under severe charges, including sabotage, which carries heavy penalties for both the vessel owners and drone operators," the Spokesperson added.
AM Chakkrit Thammawichai, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), commented on defensive measures against potential drone threats or sabotage attempts directed at petroleum rigs in the Gulf of Thailand.
The authorities emphasised that strict penalties and legal proceedings will follow for any individuals or entities found in violation of these security protocols.