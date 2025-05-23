Three acquitted in high-profile death case of actress Tangmo Nida

Lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan stated that Panida Sirayutthayothin, the mother of the late actress, does not agree with the court’s ruling. He said that she plans to consult with the public prosecutor, who is the plaintiff in the case, and will obtain a certified copy of the verdict before filing an appeal within one month.

According to Decha, Tangmo’s mother continues to believe that her daughter did not fall off the back of the speedboat on her own, as suggested in the court’s findings. She suspects that other individuals on board played a role in her death, and as her legal representative, Decha said he is obligated to follow her wishes.

When asked whether new evidence would be submitted to challenge the ruling that the death resulted from negligence, Decha noted that even a negligence charge was dismissed, making a murder charge even more difficult to prove. Therefore, the appeal will be based on the existing negligence case.

Regarding speculation that the acquittal was due to a weak police investigation, Decha disagreed. He explained that the evidence file was extensive, and the police did not fail in their duty. However, he added, “No one knows what truly happened on that boat. Six people were aboard, one died, and the rest gave similar testimonies. As the court began reading the verdict, it clearly stated: ‘There were no eyewitnesses.’”

Tangmo Nida (formerly known as Pataratida Patcharaveerapong) was a prominent Thai actress, model, and television personality. Born in 1984, she began her career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s after participating in the Miss Teen Thailand pageant, where she gained national attention.

Over the next two decades, she became a household name in Thailand, known for her roles in numerous TV dramas , films, and variety shows. She was widely admired for her beauty, outspoken nature, and emotional depth in dramatic roles.

Beyond her acting career, Tangmo was often in the public eye for her personal life and philanthropic activities. She was also a devout Christian and publicly shared her faith, often using her platform to encourage others.

Tangmo tragically passed away at the age of 37 on February 24, 2022, after falling from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River under circumstances that sparked widespread controversy and a prolonged legal investigation.