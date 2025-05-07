PM meets GIP as $5B data centre investment flows to Thailand

Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), along with Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The meeting focused on strategies to enhance Thailand’s data centre infrastructure.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn stated that the government’s goal is to position Thailand as the digital economy hub of ASEAN. Achieving this vision requires full-scale efforts, particularly in building infrastructure and attracting investment, especially in data centres and cloud services.

She noted that Thailand has already seen significant investment from global tech leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and TikTok (ByteDance). Looking forward, the country aims to expand into other high-potential sectors, including clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

“This critical push for economic infrastructure development cannot be achieved by the government alone. It requires strong collaboration across all sectors, especially the private sector,” the Prime Minister said. “Today’s discussion marks a promising step forward in achieving our shared vision of making Thailand a digital economic hub in the region.”