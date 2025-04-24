Data centres to boost Thai economy with over 320 billion baht

Phongprapha added that revenue from data centre services is forecast to increase from 57 billion baht in 2023 to 150 billion baht by 2028, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 21.3%, driven by the rising demand for AI technology and continued investment in digital platforms.

Additionally, revenue from the installation of cloud infrastructure and utility services for data centres is expected to surge from 21 billion baht in 2023 to 82 billion baht by 2028, representing an impressive average annual growth of 31.7%.

Telecommunications and power generation businesses are poised to benefit most prominently, with projected annual growth rates of 71.6% and 62.2%, respectively.

To enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in attracting further data centre investment, Phongprapha recommended that both public and private sectors work to improve internet connectivity infrastructure and ensure that electricity costs for data centre providers are not higher than the average rates in other ASEAN countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

He cautioned, however, that rising construction costs—exacerbated by ongoing global trade tensions—could dampen investor confidence. Still, he believes the impact will be moderate, mainly affecting imported IT equipment.