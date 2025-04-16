Thailand Greenlights Three Digital Banks in FinTech Shake-Up

Thailand's financial landscape is poised for a digital shake-up as the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has given the nod to three major consortia to establish virtual banks.

The chosen entities are partnerships led by Krungthai Bank, SCB X, and Ascend Money (the financial arm of the CP Group), signalling a significant step towards branchless banking in the Kingdom.

The Bank of Thailand finalised its selection after a rigorous application process that saw five contenders vying for the coveted licences between March and September of last year.

The unsuccessful applicants included Singaporean tech giant Sea Group (owner of Shopee), in collaboration with BTS Group and others, and Lightnet Group, partnering with Hong Kong-based virtual bank WeLab.

The three successful bidders are: