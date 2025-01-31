PTT Oil and Retail eyes regional leadership amid energy transition

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR), Thailand's state-owned oil and retail giant, is set to strengthen its position as a regional oil hub under the leadership of its newly appointed chief executive officer, ML Peekthong Thongyai.

In his first media briefing on Friday since taking the helm, Peekthong outlined an ambitious strategy to boost the company's market share by 2-3% by 2025, whilst maintaining growth levels of 38% similar to 2023. The plan leverages Thailand's strategic geographic position and existing infrastructure to expand PTTOR's presence across ASEAN.

"Thailand is being viewed as a key centre for the oil industry in the region. This status is being supported by plans to utilise the existing infrastructure, such as roads and pipelines, to facilitate expansion into neighbouring countries. As a result, Thailand is poised to become a highly effective oil service centre for the region," Peekthong said.

The company has earmarked 60 billion baht for its five-year strategic plan, with 19 billion baht allocated for 2024.

This year's investment will be distributed across four core business pillars, with 7.6 billion baht designated for mobility and 7.3 billion baht for lifestyle initiatives, while the remainder will fund global expansion and innovative ventures.

Cambodia has been identified as a priority market for international expansion, building upon PTTOR's existing service station network in the country.