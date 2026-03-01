Public Health Ministry rolls out health plan for evacuees returning from Middle East

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Sunday (March 1) that amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all ministries to prepare.

In the case of the Ministry of Public Health, it has been closely monitoring the situation and has already drawn up a healthcare plan for possible overseas emergencies.

The ministry will coordinate with embassies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior to assess the severity of events to determine the appropriate form of assistance under three mission frameworks: coordinating international care, including a Telemedicine system; caring for returnees in terms of physical health, mental health and communicable diseases; and arranging receiving and referral hospitals for both physical and mental health.