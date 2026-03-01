Public Health Ministry rolls out health plan for evacuees returning from Middle East

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Sunday (March 1) that amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all ministries to prepare.
In the case of the Ministry of Public Health, it has been closely monitoring the situation and has already drawn up a healthcare plan for possible overseas emergencies.
The ministry will coordinate with embassies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior to assess the severity of events to determine the appropriate form of assistance under three mission frameworks: coordinating international care, including a Telemedicine system; caring for returnees in terms of physical health, mental health and communicable diseases; and arranging receiving and referral hospitals for both physical and mental health.
Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said preparedness for any situation that may arise will follow the approach previously used in 2023, as follows:
For the process of caring for Thais returning from overseas, they will pass through a health checkpoint/disease screening point first.
In the event of injury, they will be referred for a health examination or to see a doctor.
If there are abnormal symptoms of an infectious disease, samples will be taken for testing, with the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute preparing accommodation rooms.
If no abnormalities are found, they will undergo mental health assessment and psychological support, before coordination with the Department of Employment on benefits/Thai labour rights, and with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security on social assistance and travel back to their home provinces.