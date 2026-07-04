Highway 1314 in Chiang Mai closed after land subsidence raises collapse risk

The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Saturday coordinated emergency action with Doi Lang Subdistrict Municipality in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, to urgently and temporarily close Highway No 1314.

The office reported that several days of accumulated monsoon rain had caused the soil structure along the road shoulder in Doi Lang, a steep mountainous area, to become saturated with water.

This soil saturation left the ground unable to bear weight, causing a long stretch of land subsidence. If vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, were allowed to pass, vibrations could trigger a small-scale mudslide or road slip, posing a potentially fatal danger.