Highway 1314 in Chiang Mai closed after land subsidence raises collapse risk

The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Saturday coordinated emergency action with Doi Lang Subdistrict Municipality in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, to urgently and temporarily close Highway No 1314.
The office reported that several days of accumulated monsoon rain had caused the soil structure along the road shoulder in Doi Lang, a steep mountainous area, to become saturated with water.
This soil saturation left the ground unable to bear weight, causing a long stretch of land subsidence. If vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, were allowed to pass, vibrations could trigger a small-scale mudslide or road slip, posing a potentially fatal danger.
The road closure does not affect only local residents, but also tourists and northern logistics routes, as Highway 1314 is an important strategic route connecting highland communities and tourist destinations.
Special watch area: the uphill section towards Doi Lang, Mae Ai subdistrict, Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai.
Current status: officers from the Fang Highway Maintenance Unit have fully installed barriers and warning signs. All vehicles are prohibited from passing.
At-risk groups: motorists travelling for tourism or transporting agricultural products in the Fang-Mae Ai-Tha Ton area.
Before travelling during this period of heavy rain, motorists are advised to check traffic conditions through relevant applications or the Department of Highways hotline 1586, available 24 hours a day, until further notice is issued.