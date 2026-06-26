Fallen giant Bodhi tree blocks Happy Land Road forcing lane closure

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Bangkok, uprooting a giant Bodhi tree.

The entire base was lifted because of its shallow root system, blocking the Happy Land-Bang Kapi road.

Officials are urgently cutting and moving the tree.

The traffic division of Lat Phrao Police Station revealed that heavy rain and strong gusts last night caused the Bodhi tree to fall and obstruct Happy Land Road just before SR Residence.

Initial inspections revealed an alarming detail: the large tree's roots did not go deep underground.