Gold demand drives Thailand’s gems and jewellery exports higher

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director-general of The Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (Public Organisation), or GIT, said exports of gems and jewellery excluding gold were worth US$860.73 million in May 2026, up 1.82% and extending growth for a third consecutive month. Including gold, exports were worth US$2.27442 billion, up 29.74%.

In the first five months of 2026 (January-May), exports excluding gold totalled US$7.3719 billion, up 11.11%, while exports including gold totalled US$15.66388 billion, up 29.41%.

Gold-only exports in May 2026 were valued at US$1.41369 billion, up 55.75%, supported by purchases by central banks in several countries, gold investment and demand for gold in jewellery.