Trip.com sees short summer trips surge as travellers seek quick escapes

Short breaks are becoming one of the defining travel trends of summer 2026, as travellers look for quicker, more flexible escapes without giving up the sense of a rewarding holiday, according to Trip.com Group.
Global travel continued to grow strongly in the first half of 2026, with data from Trip.com Group showing that travellers from mainland China, the United Kingdom and Malaysia recorded some of the longest cumulative travel distances.
On average, travellers from these markets covered more than 2,800 kilometres per person, roughly equivalent to a journey from Beijing to Manila, or from London to Tenerife.
Major cities and leading global metropolises remained the strongest draw for travellers in the first five months of the year. Based on Trip.com Group flight booking data from January 1 to May 31, 2026, the most-booked destinations were Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Taipei.
Trip.com Group expects travel momentum to continue in the second half of 2026, particularly during the summer holiday and school break period. Outbound flight bookings from Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia have all recorded double-digit growth compared with the same period last year.
Three trends are now shaping global travel demand: short-haul trips, family travel and “coolcations”, holidays in destinations with cooler, more comfortable climates.
The findings are based on Trip.com Group flight booking data covering different regional summer travel periods: June 1 to August 31, 2026, for Europe; July 1 to August 31, 2026, for East Asia; and June 1 to June 30, 2026, for Southeast Asia.
Short breaks are gaining ground as one of the most popular choices for travellers this summer.
Trip.com Group said the average length of booked trips during the period ranged from around 2.92 to 3.8 days, with most journeys involving short-haul flights.
The trend is especially clear in Europe, where short-haul flight bookings rose 73% from the same period last year. The data reflects a growing preference among travellers for brief escapes from daily routines, trips that require less time but still offer a meaningful experience.
Long-weekend travel is also continuing to gain popularity. This form of travel, which combines annual leave with weekends, has become an increasingly common way for travellers to maximise limited time off.
Bookings for trips lasting no more than four days grew by more than 40% in both East Asia and Europe compared with last year, while Southeast Asia recorded growth of more than 15%.
Trip.com Group expects this trend to continue through the second half of the year, especially in East Asia and Southeast Asia, where short breaks are becoming a more important part of modern travel lifestyles.
Family travel is another major trend driving summer tourism, particularly during school holidays, when many families use travel as a way to spend more time together.
Trip.com Group data found that hotel bookings by families with children aged 12 or under increased across all regions. In major markets such as mainland China, South Korea and Japan, such bookings more than doubled.
A recent Trip.com Group survey also found that family travel ranked as the most desired type of trip among consumers, ahead of travel with partners, friends or solo journeys.
The trend was especially strong in the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and South Korea, particularly among consumers aged 35 to 44.
Trip.com Group said the findings reflect a growing focus on travel experiences that work for the whole family, from choosing convenient flight times to booking hotels located close to family-friendly activities and restaurants.
For Gen Z and Millennial travellers, accommodation has become one of the most important parts of trip planning. Key factors include family-friendly facilities and locations near attractions suitable for children.
The findings are based on a OnePoll survey commissioned by Trip.com Group among women who had travelled in the past two years or planned to travel in the next two years. The survey was conducted between February and March 2026 and covered 3,500 women in Germany, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
In Southeast Asia, some of the most popular summer attractions are family-oriented experiences, including Bali Zoo in Indonesia, Desaru Water Adventure Park and Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm in Malaysia.
In East Asia, major theme parks such as Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland remain popular choices for travelling families.
As temperatures climb in many parts of the world, more travellers are looking for cooler destinations and more relaxing activities instead of traditional beach holidays or sunbathing breaks.
Trip.com Group data showed that searches for cooler-weather destinations and coolcation trips have risen 74% year on year since the beginning of 2026, based on the group’s search data in January 2026.
Keywords such as “escape the heat”, “summer travel destinations” and “cool summer getaways” have become increasingly popular, suggesting that travellers are placing greater value on trips away from crowds and extreme heat.
Trip Moments, Trip.com’s traveller community platform, has also seen stronger interest in content related to cool-weather getaways and travel tips for coping with hot weather.
According to Trip.com data from the Trip Moments community platform between June and August 2025, content related to cool-weather holiday spots and heat-related travel advice grew by 15.4% compared with the previous summer.
While coastal destinations such as Palma, Mallorca, Izmir, Malaga and Porto remain popular, global flight searches for cooler European destinations have also risen significantly this summer compared with the same period last year.
Destinations attracting stronger interest include Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland and Wales.
In Asia, cooler destinations such as Inner Mongolia, Sapporo and Yunnan are also drawing more attention from global travellers.
Ulaanbaatar and Sapporo, where average summer temperatures range between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, ranked among the top 10 cities booked by South Korean travellers this year, with bookings growing at a triple-digit rate from the previous year.