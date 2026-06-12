TAT expects World Cup 2026 to slow US arrivals by under 10%

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the 2026 FIFA World Cup to cause a short-term slowdown in US tourist arrivals to Thailand, but believes the impact will be less than 10%.

TAT said the tournament, which will run for more than a month, could affect travel decisions among some US tourists, as it is a major global sporting event attracting widespread attention.

However, the agency believes the number of US visitors to Thailand will not fall by more than 10% compared with the same period last year.

Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT Executive Director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa Region, said analysis of the US tourist market showed that the World Cup could lead to some delay in travel plans.

However, TAT believes holiday travel and World Cup viewing are largely separate activities. This means enthusiasm for the sport may not directly affect most tourists’ decisions to travel abroad for leisure.

Despite the World Cup factor, TAT still regards the US as a large and highly promising market, with significant room for further growth from its current base of more than 1 million arrivals to Thailand.