TAT expects World Cup 2026 to slow US arrivals by under 10%

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the 2026 FIFA World Cup to cause a short-term slowdown in US tourist arrivals to Thailand, but believes the impact will be less than 10%.
TAT said the tournament, which will run for more than a month, could affect travel decisions among some US tourists, as it is a major global sporting event attracting widespread attention.
However, the agency believes the number of US visitors to Thailand will not fall by more than 10% compared with the same period last year.
Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT Executive Director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa Region, said analysis of the US tourist market showed that the World Cup could lead to some delay in travel plans.
However, TAT believes holiday travel and World Cup viewing are largely separate activities. This means enthusiasm for the sport may not directly affect most tourists’ decisions to travel abroad for leisure.
Despite the World Cup factor, TAT still regards the US as a large and highly promising market, with significant room for further growth from its current base of more than 1 million arrivals to Thailand.
Santi said the current number of US visitors to Thailand, at more than 1 million, showed that the market still had considerable growth potential. Thailand therefore plans to pursue a more aggressive marketing strategy in the US next year.
The plan will focus on improving air connectivity, including encouraging Air Canada to shift from seasonal services to year-round flights, and pushing for more United Airlines services into Thailand, including routes via Hong Kong.
TAT also plans to adjust travel hubs to respond to uncertainty on Middle East routes by working more closely with North Asian airlines, such as Korean Air, China Airlines and EVA Air, using them as springboards for travel to Thailand.
Another planned campaign involves cooperation with Delta Air Lines, using its extensive US network to make Thailand more accessible from all regions. Key target areas include the northern and western parts of the United States, such as California, Oregon and Washington, where seamless travel connections and immigration procedures can support easier journeys.
TAT will also target the luxury segment by working with premium travel agencies such as Remote Lands and promoting high-quality Thai hotel brands, including AWC, Anantara and Minor. The aim is to build confidence among high-spending tourists in Thailand’s international five-star standards.
The US will also be the first market where TAT fully applies its AI marketing strategy. The agency plans to restructure tourism information so travellers can access details about Thailand more easily through modern search systems.
This will include restructuring websites and improving citations so AI systems can better detect and recommend Thai tourism information when travellers search through AI platforms, which are becoming increasingly popular.
TAT will also focus on “value over price” in next year’s marketing. Its main goal is to promote Thailand as a worthwhile destination rather than competing mainly on price.
The strategy will emphasise new and distinctive experiences that set Thailand apart from competitors, targeting travellers who are genuinely seeking quality leisure experiences.