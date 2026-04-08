Luxury homes still hold firm: 10-30m baht segment emerges as key battleground in Thailand’s soft housing market

Thailand’s housing market in Q1 2026 remains under sustained pressure from slower purchasing power and an incomplete economic recovery. Condominium developers have scaled back new launches and shifted focus towards low-rise projects to spread risk amid continued uncertainty.

The slowdown is reflected in 2025 data, with new home ownership transfers down 13.9% year on year. Middle- and lower-income buyers have been particularly cautious, weighed down by household debt and tighter lending conditions. Even so, the market has shown a clear point of strength: homes priced at 10-30 million baht, which continue to perform as one of the most resilient segments.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research and consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said residential properties priced from 10 million baht have seen a markedly smaller decline in ownership transfers than lower-priced homes, indicating that upper-end purchasing power remains more resilient and less sensitive to economic headwinds.

He said the segment is driven largely by high-income buyers—business owners and senior executives—who have stronger financial positions and rely less on bank credit than mass-market buyers, allowing them to continue purchasing even in a softer economy.