AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026

AP Thailand teams up with TOA to expand a green supply chain, using EPD/CFR-certified materials and low-VOC products to boost living quality and cut emissions.

TOA Paint (Thailand) Plc (TOA), Thailand’s no. 1 leader in paint, chemical and construction material market, and AP (Thailand) Plc (AP Thailand), a leading property developer, have announced a major partnership aimed at driving a full-scale “Green Supply Chain” and expanding a network of Strategic Sustainability Partners across environmental, energy and construction materials, with the goal of delivering long-term “living quality” for people, society and the planet.

Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol, President of AP (Thailand) Plc, said AP Thailand is working to raise residential living quality under its EMPOWER LIVING vision, while advancing its CODE OF IN-DEPTH UNDERSTANDING strategy. He said a key pillar, Code of Sustainable Impact, aims to lift industry sustainability standards by integrating ESG into every step of project development—from design concepts and materials selection to construction innovation and the real living experience.

AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

Every AP house and condo project selects world-class quality materials

The partnership will see AP Thailand select TOA’s environmentally friendly materials that meet international standards, including EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) certification from Thailand’s TGO, reflecting measurable emissions reductions in production.

Examples highlighted include:

  • SuperShield exterior paint, which TOA says can reflect sunlight by up to 99.2% and release heat by up to 90%, lowering indoor temperatures by up to 8.1°C, helping reduce air-conditioning energy use, alongside 4Seasons low-VOC paint.
  • Paint buckets using recycled plastic, cutting virgin plastic use by about 20% per bucket and reducing emissions by 322 gCO2e.
  • TOA Gypsum products, including TOA Proboard and TOA Waterproof, described as the first in Thailand in their category to receive CFR certification from TGO, and meeting LEED v4/v4.1 requirements from USGBC, with low VOCs for healthier environments for both workers and residents.

AP Thailand said the collaboration supports its ESG-integrated development approach—covering energy- and environment-conscious design, waste management in construction, and green spaces that benefit surrounding communities—while reinforcing its “Living Quality” concept across detached houses, townhomes, duplexes and condominiums.

AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, CEO of TOA Paint (Thailand) Plc, revealed that TOA has transcended its traditional boundaries as a decorative paint manufacturer to establish a strong position as the "Leader in Sustainable Total Solutions for Living." This marks a significant organizational transformation designed to meet future lifestyles under a vision that prioritizes "Happiness in Living" alongside environmental stewardship.

A key success this year is the strategic collaboration with AP Thailand. Driven by the shared goal of creating homes that are "Good for the Heart and Good for the World," TOA has integrated its comprehensive suite of construction innovations, including eco-friendly paints and gypsum boards, into AP’s construction standards. This ensures every project is environmentally friendly, from the primary structure to the finishing surfaces.

AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

TOA is moving full steam ahead toward its goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2050, a major milestone in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved through the "7 Green Mission" framework, implemented across all operational dimensions:

  • Green Production & Energy: Utilizing clean energy and continuously reducing manufacturing waste.
  • Greenovation & Green Certified: Developing innovations like TOA Organic Care (plant-based ingredients) and SuperShield (offering up to 99.2% solar reflectance to reduce electricity costs). These products hold the most EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) labels in Thailand. AP Thailand has selected these products to deliver energy-efficient and safe homes to residents.
  • Green Reforestation: Increasing green spaces through reforestation projects to enhance carbon sequestration.
  • Green Partner & Value Chain: The collaboration with AP serves as a Green Supply Chain model, where resource management and logistics are co-managed to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the entire product lifecycle.

“This collaboration with AP Thailand brings our innovations, such as SuperShield and TOA Gypsum, into practical value, alongside our recycled paint-bucket model, proving that property and construction materials businesses can continuously improve living quality and raise sustainability standards that benefit residents, society and the world,” Jatuphat said.


#TOA #Totalsolutionforliving #GreenMission #APThailand

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