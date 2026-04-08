AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, CEO of TOA Paint (Thailand) Plc, revealed that TOA has transcended its traditional boundaries as a decorative paint manufacturer to establish a strong position as the "Leader in Sustainable Total Solutions for Living." This marks a significant organizational transformation designed to meet future lifestyles under a vision that prioritizes "Happiness in Living" alongside environmental stewardship.

A key success this year is the strategic collaboration with AP Thailand. Driven by the shared goal of creating homes that are "Good for the Heart and Good for the World," TOA has integrated its comprehensive suite of construction innovations, including eco-friendly paints and gypsum boards, into AP’s construction standards. This ensures every project is environmentally friendly, from the primary structure to the finishing surfaces.

TOA is moving full steam ahead toward its goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2050, a major milestone in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved through the "7 Green Mission" framework, implemented across all operational dimensions:

Green Production & Energy: Utilizing clean energy and continuously reducing manufacturing waste.

Utilizing clean energy and continuously reducing manufacturing waste. Greenovation & Green Certified: Developing innovations like TOA Organic Care (plant-based ingredients) and SuperShield (offering up to 99.2% solar reflectance to reduce electricity costs). These products hold the most EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) labels in Thailand. AP Thailand has selected these products to deliver energy-efficient and safe homes to residents.

Developing innovations like TOA Organic Care (plant-based ingredients) and SuperShield (offering up to 99.2% solar reflectance to reduce electricity costs). These products hold the most EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) labels in Thailand. AP Thailand has selected these products to deliver energy-efficient and safe homes to residents. Green Reforestation: Increasing green spaces through reforestation projects to enhance carbon sequestration.

Increasing green spaces through reforestation projects to enhance carbon sequestration. Green Partner & Value Chain: The collaboration with AP serves as a Green Supply Chain model, where resource management and logistics are co-managed to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the entire product lifecycle.

“This collaboration with AP Thailand brings our innovations, such as SuperShield and TOA Gypsum, into practical value, alongside our recycled paint-bucket model, proving that property and construction materials businesses can continuously improve living quality and raise sustainability standards that benefit residents, society and the world,” Jatuphat said.



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