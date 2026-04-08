AP Thailand x TOA partner on a green supply chain for cleaner, higher-quality homes

TOA Paint (Thailand) Plc (TOA), Thailand’s no. 1 leader in paint, chemical and construction material market, and AP (Thailand) Plc (AP Thailand), a leading property developer, have announced a major partnership aimed at driving a full-scale “Green Supply Chain” and expanding a network of Strategic Sustainability Partners across environmental, energy and construction materials, with the goal of delivering long-term “living quality” for people, society and the planet.
Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol, President of AP (Thailand) Plc, said AP Thailand is working to raise residential living quality under its EMPOWER LIVING vision, while advancing its CODE OF IN-DEPTH UNDERSTANDING strategy. He said a key pillar, Code of Sustainable Impact, aims to lift industry sustainability standards by integrating ESG into every step of project development—from design concepts and materials selection to construction innovation and the real living experience.
Every AP house and condo project selects world-class quality materials
The partnership will see AP Thailand select TOA’s environmentally friendly materials that meet international standards, including EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) certification from Thailand’s TGO, reflecting measurable emissions reductions in production.
Examples highlighted include:
AP Thailand said the collaboration supports its ESG-integrated development approach—covering energy- and environment-conscious design, waste management in construction, and green spaces that benefit surrounding communities—while reinforcing its “Living Quality” concept across detached houses, townhomes, duplexes and condominiums.
Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, CEO of TOA Paint (Thailand) Plc, revealed that TOA has transcended its traditional boundaries as a decorative paint manufacturer to establish a strong position as the "Leader in Sustainable Total Solutions for Living." This marks a significant organizational transformation designed to meet future lifestyles under a vision that prioritizes "Happiness in Living" alongside environmental stewardship.
A key success this year is the strategic collaboration with AP Thailand. Driven by the shared goal of creating homes that are "Good for the Heart and Good for the World," TOA has integrated its comprehensive suite of construction innovations, including eco-friendly paints and gypsum boards, into AP’s construction standards. This ensures every project is environmentally friendly, from the primary structure to the finishing surfaces.
TOA is moving full steam ahead toward its goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2050, a major milestone in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved through the "7 Green Mission" framework, implemented across all operational dimensions:
“This collaboration with AP Thailand brings our innovations, such as SuperShield and TOA Gypsum, into practical value, alongside our recycled paint-bucket model, proving that property and construction materials businesses can continuously improve living quality and raise sustainability standards that benefit residents, society and the world,” Jatuphat said.
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