NACC petition says 44 ex-MFP MPs sought to undermine monarchy

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said in a petition filed with the Supreme Court on Thursday that 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs showed clear intent to undermine the monarchy through their bid to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

The petition, registered as black case No. Komjor 1/2569, seeks action against Pita Limjaroenrat and the 43 others for alleged serious ethical violations.

The case stems from the group’s joint proposal, made between 2021 and 2023, to amend the Criminal Code in a way that the NACC says would reduce the level of protection afforded to the monarchy. The filing also refers to the Constitutional Court’s earlier ruling that the push to amend Article 112 amounted to an exercise of rights and liberties aimed at overthrowing the democratic system with the King as Head of State.