NACC court move on 44 ex-MFP MPs sparks ‘lawfare’ warning

Natthaphong questions timing

At Parliament on the same day, Natthaphong, a party-list MP and leader of the People’s Party, said that under the normal course of events, especially with Songkran approaching, any decision on whether to accept the petition or suspend MPs from duty should come only after the holiday period.

He said that if any suspension order were issued before Songkran and ahead of the policy debate, it would raise serious questions. There was, he argued, no reason to block the People’s Party from taking part in the parliamentary debate, and Parliament should be allowed to proceed normally so opposition MPs could carry out their duties fully.

People’s Party brands case political

Natthaphong said he had consistently maintained that the case violated the principle that MPs have the right to propose legal amendments. He described the case as a clear example of “lawfare”, with legal mechanisms being used by political opponents to obstruct and weaken his party.

He added that any accelerated process would only deepen public suspicion, particularly at a time when questions were already being raised over the independence of state institutions and whether the government could influence them. Even so, he said the party had prepared for every scenario, including the worst-case outcome, and was ready to continue its work regardless of when any order might be issued.

The case stems from efforts by former Move Forward MPs to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code. The NACC has already approved a draft petition in the case, and 10 current People’s Party MPs could be affected if the Supreme Court accepts it for consideration. The People’s Party was formed after Move Forward was dissolved because of attempt to amend Article 112, and Natthaphong now leads the party in opposition.