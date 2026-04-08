Central Thailand Rebranded as Wellness Retreat for Urbanites

The Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to transform seven provinces into a wellness sanctuary, tapping into a domestic market focused on ‘Rest & Recharge’.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched an ambitious strategic move to position seven central provinces as a new "Hub of Wellness Travel."

The initiative, branded as the "Journey of Longevity," seeks to capitalise on the surging demand for preventive health and mental restoration among urban professionals.

The campaign focuses on the provinces of Chainat, Lopburi, Sing Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Suphan Buri, and Ang Thong.

These locations have been selected for their proximity to Bangkok, making them ideal for "weekend getaways" or day trips designed to alleviate the chronic stress of city life.

Prescribing Travel Over Medicine

A core element of the campaign is the concept of a "Wellness Prescription." Modern medical insights suggest that many contemporary ailments, such as "Office Syndrome," chronic back pain, and joint inflammation, are direct consequences of sedentary urban lifestyles and accumulated stress.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Dittapong Boonampol, CEO of S Spine and Joint Hospital, noted that international medical trends are increasingly moving towards "travel prescriptions" rather than traditional medication for lifestyle-related degradation.

The campaign positions nature-based travel and "Work-Life Balance" as essential tools for long-term health, aiming to prevent physical deterioration before surgery or intensive treatment becomes necessary.

