Thailand forms US tariff response team, eyes 3 FTA deals in 2026

Thailand’s trade agenda this year is not only about opening new markets, but also about coping at the same time with pressure from US trade measures.

Most recently, Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said Thailand continued to hold trade tariff talks with the United States.

This follows three years of joint work that led to a joint statement in October last year.

At present, negotiations are focused on the details of the agreement, as the United States is maintaining a 10% tariff measure under Section 122, which is due to expire in July.

“We remain in regular contact with the USTR during this period. Although the United States faces staffing constraints and has to handle several issues at once, including the Section 301 investigations and negotiations with many countries, it is expected that before July, the United States will try to conclude discussions with various countries, which may then be followed by announcements on tariff rates or other measures.”

Beyond the 10% tariff, the bigger challenge facing Thailand is the Section 301 investigations, a trade instrument previously used against China.

Thailand is being examined in two key areas: structural excess capacity and goods linked to forced labour.