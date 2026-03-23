Thailand’s power tariff may rise to Bt3.95 in May-August cycle

Three Ft tariff scenarios under review

The ERC has prepared three possible calculations for the fuel tariff (Ft) for the next period.

Under the first scenario, which fully reflects actual costs and includes the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s (EGAT) outstanding debt of 36 billion baht, the power tariff would rise to 4.59 baht per unit, up 70 satang.

Under the second scenario, which excludes repayment of EGAT’s outstanding debt, the tariff would stand at 4.08 baht per unit, an increase of 20 satang.

Under the third scenario, 9.4 billion baht in “callback” funds would be used to help reduce the burden, while EGAT’s debt would still not be repaid. In that case, the tariff would edge up slightly to 3.95 baht per unit, or 7 satang higher.

However, the figures are not yet final, as officials are still waiting to reassess LNG prices on March 23-24 before submitting the matter to the ERC board on March 25 and opening it for public consultation.

A source said policymakers have signalled that they want to keep the tariff at 3.88 baht per unit, potentially through support mechanisms aimed at easing the burden on the public despite mounting energy costs.

Even so, EGAT continues to shoulder accumulated debt from past efforts to hold down electricity prices, along with rising interest costs. Without gradual repayment, this could affect its long-term financial stability.