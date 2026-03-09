Bhumjaithai unveils four urgent government priorities

A source from the Bhumjaithai Party revealed on March 9 that the party has identified four urgent legislative and policy priorities it intends to accelerate.

The party plans to focus on using legislative mechanisms to lead the executive branch by pushing forward laws that align with the government’s policy agenda while addressing pressing problems faced by the public.

One of the first laws the party intends to push is an amendment to transfer responsibilities by merging the Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture, as their missions are considered closely aligned. Under the proposal, the sports portfolio would be separated to focus exclusively on sports development and excellence. The amendment is expected to be submitted to parliament within six months.

The party will also push for the draft Facilitation of Licensing and Public Service Act, commonly referred to as the “Super License” law. The principle behind the legislation is to establish a one-stop service system for all permits. Businesses such as factories, hotels and spas would no longer need to seek approval from multiple agencies, but could complete the process through a single authority.

The proposal aims to make it easier for entrepreneurs and investors, both domestic and foreign, to operate in Thailand and is intended to help attract more investment. The initiative has been proposed by Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Suphajee Suthumpun, and is expected to be completed within six months.