Qatar blast doubles LNG prices, pressures Thailand’s power tariff

Global energy markets have been shaken once again after an explosion at a natural gas production site in Qatar triggered a sharp surge in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, placing direct pressure on Thailand’s electricity cost structure, particularly the Fuel Adjustment Charge (Ft) for the second 2026 period (May-August), which is due to be announced soon.

Poonpat Leesombatpaiboon, Secretary-General of the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (OERC), said geopolitical factors, especially tensions in the Middle East linked to the Iran war, have significantly increased uncertainty in global energy markets and have already begun to affect Thailand immediately.

“Qatar blast” triggers global LNG prices to double overnight

The latest development to send shockwaves through energy markets was the explosion at a natural gas production site in Qatar, one of the world’s leading LNG exporters and a key import source for Thailand.

The impact was almost immediate, with LNG spot prices jumping from US$11 per million BTU to US$25 per million BTU overnight, more than doubling in a single session.

Although this remains below the 2022 crisis peak of US$57 per million BTU, the speed of the rise reflects the fragility of the global energy market.

For Thailand, the impact is even more severe because the country’s power generation structure still relies heavily on natural gas, which accounts for 57% of total generation capacity.

Of that, as much as 50% comes from imported LNG, directly linking electricity costs to global market prices.