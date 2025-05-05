Rajavithi Hospital successfully performs stem cell transplantation for cancer patient

Rajavithi Hospital has successfully performed stem cell transplantation to treat a patient with plasma cell cancer, according to an announcement by the Department of Medical Services (DMS) on Monday.
Dr Sakan Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the DMS, stated that the stem cell transplantation for a 60-year-old man diagnosed with multiple myeloma began on 16 February. Signs of success were observed just nine days later.
Dr Sakan explained that multiple myeloma is a form of cancer originating in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell located in the bone marrow. He noted that the procedure significantly improved the patient’s chances of survival and enhanced the overall effectiveness of ongoing treatment.
Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, Director of Rajavithi Hospital, said that the hospital conducted an Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) after the patient had undergone chemotherapy with a “very good partial response”.
The procedure involved stem cell mobilisation using granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF). This growth factor stimulates the bone marrow to produce and release more stem cells into the bloodstream.
Following this, the patient underwent apheresis, a process for collecting stem cells, before receiving the autologous transplant on 16 February.
Dr Benjamaporn Mekrakseri reported that the engraftment process—in which the transplanted stem cells migrate to the bone marrow and begin producing healthy blood cells—was detected on 28 February, just nine days post-transplant. This is considered a highly positive sign of recovery and transplant success.
She confirmed that the patient has exhibited no complications since the procedure.
A Milestone in Multiple Myeloma Treatment at Rajavithi Hospital
Dr Benjamaporn added that this successful case marks a significant milestone in Rajavithi Hospital’s treatment of multiple myeloma patients.
The stem cell transplantation was led by Dr Praweenwan Thangthong, head of the hospital’s blood disease unit under the Department of Medicine.
The procedure was financially supported by the Rajavithi Hospital Foundation, ensuring access to advanced treatment without financial burden on the patient.