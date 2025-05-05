Rajavithi Hospital successfully performs stem cell transplantation for cancer patient

Rajavithi Hospital has successfully performed stem cell transplantation to treat a patient with plasma cell cancer, according to an announcement by the Department of Medical Services (DMS) on Monday.

Groundbreaking Procedure for a 60-Year-Old Multiple Myeloma Patient

Dr Sakan Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the DMS, stated that the stem cell transplantation for a 60-year-old man diagnosed with multiple myeloma began on 16 February. Signs of success were observed just nine days later.

Dr Sakan explained that multiple myeloma is a form of cancer originating in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell located in the bone marrow. He noted that the procedure significantly improved the patient’s chances of survival and enhanced the overall effectiveness of ongoing treatment.