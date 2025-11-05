Ma-ae, the intelligent hornbill that plays takraw with Narathiwat marines

From a young, injured hornbill rescued by a villager in Narathiwat, Ma-ae has become the beloved companion of marines stationed at a base in Bacho district — and a local celebrity known for playing takraw with the soldiers.
Ma-ae was found lying injured under a large tree in Narathiwat’s Rue Soh district after what appeared to be a fall while learning to fly. A villager took the bird home to nurse it back to health but later realised that keeping a wild, protected bird was illegal.
The villager handed Ma-ae over to Petty Officer 1st Class Damrong Phanthoop, who was then stationed at a base in Rue Soh. When Damrong was later transferred to the Bacho base, he took Ma-ae with him.
Since then, Damrong and his fellow marines have cared for Ma-ae, feeding it steamed sticky rice, omelette, somtam, and even larb, the spicy minced meat dish. When it first arrived, Ma-ae had injuries to its feet and beak, but after recovering its strength, it began flying again — though it never left the base.
The hornbill became a familiar sight around Ban Bukeh Sudor village in Tambon Bareh To, where residents regularly feed it its favourite fruits, especially ripe papayas and grapes.
To everyone’s amazement, Ma-ae has learned to play takraw, skillfully using its large beak to bounce the plastic ball back to the marines.
Every evening, when the marines gather to play takraw for exercise, Ma-ae flies to perch on a nearby roof, drawn by their laughter. One day, a marine kicked a ball towards it — and to their surprise, Ma-ae flew toward it and hit it back with its beak.
Since then, Ma-ae has become a regular participant. The marines even switched to a lighter plastic takraw ball to prevent injuring the bird’s beak.
Damrong recalled that when Ma-ae was younger, it enjoyed stealing the marines’ clothes and hanging them on tree branches.
The clever hornbill also remembers anyone who teases it — and takes playful revenge later by lightly pecking their head when they least expect it, bringing laughter to everyone at the base.