Ma-ae, the intelligent hornbill that plays takraw with Narathiwat marines

From a young, injured hornbill rescued by a villager in Narathiwat, Ma-ae has become the beloved companion of marines stationed at a base in Bacho district — and a local celebrity known for playing takraw with the soldiers.

From rescue to recovery

Ma-ae was found lying injured under a large tree in Narathiwat’s Rue Soh district after what appeared to be a fall while learning to fly. A villager took the bird home to nurse it back to health but later realised that keeping a wild, protected bird was illegal.

The villager handed Ma-ae over to Petty Officer 1st Class Damrong Phanthoop, who was then stationed at a base in Rue Soh. When Damrong was later transferred to the Bacho base, he took Ma-ae with him.