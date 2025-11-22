TMD warns of cool to cold weather in upper Thailand and heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a strong high-pressure system from China continues to cover upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast. The Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East, will see cool mornings.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in the colder, dry conditions and to beware of fire hazards. Farmers should also take precautions to protect crops from potential damage.

Meanwhile, a rather strong northeast monsoon is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea, while a low-pressure system covers the lower South, resulting in scattered heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain in the southern provinces.

Winds will strengthen the waves in the Gulf, reaching 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres during thundershowers. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 metres high, increasing to 2-3 metres offshore and over 3 metres in thundershowers.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore until conditions improve.