Cold, windy spell grips upper Thailand as strong monsoon brings heavy rain to the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday warned that a strong high-pressure system is driving cool to cold conditions and strong winds across upper Thailand.

The agency said residents in northern and northeastern provinces should take care of their health amid the sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds, while also remaining alert for fire hazards caused by dry air and strong winds. Farmers have been urged to take precautions to protect their crops from potential damage.

A rather strong northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the upper Andaman Sea, coinciding with a low-pressure system over the lower South. This combination is expected to bring scattered heavy rain and isolated very heavy downpours to southern provinces.

The intensifying winds are generating rough seas, with waves in the Gulf forecast at 2–3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the upper Andaman Sea, wave heights are around 2 metres nearshore, rising to 2-3 metres offshore and higher than 3 metres in stormy conditions.

TMD advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf have been told to remain ashore.