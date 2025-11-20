TMD warns of cold mornings, strong winds and heavy rain as high-pressure system strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a strong high-pressure system from China has extended into the upper South, bringing cool to cold morning conditions, falling temperatures and strong winds across the upper country.

Temperatures in the North and Northeast are expected to drop by 1-2°C, with residents urged to take care of their health due to the cold weather, dry air and gusty winds. The TMD also warned of an increased risk of fires in dry and windy conditions, while farmers are advised to take measures to protect crops.

Meanwhile, a rather strong northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea, while a low-pressure system covers the lower Gulf and lower South. These conditions will bring scattered heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain to the South.

The strong winds are expected to generate waves of 2-3 metres in the Gulf, rising to over 3 metres during thundershowers. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves will be around 2 metres, increasing to 2–3 metres offshore and above 3 metres in areas with storms.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore until conditions improve.