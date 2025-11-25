Monsoon brings heavy rain to the South, temperatures in the North drop 2–4°C

• The Meteorological Department issues warning for heavy rain and flash flooding in the South.
• Northeastern and Northern Thailand will see temperatures drop by 2–4°C.
The Meteorological Department has issued Alert No. 22 (361/2025), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region, with flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers expected, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun. The monsoon’s impact will continue through November 25, 2025.
The southern region remains under the influence of a low-pressure system covering both southern Thailand and Malaysia, alongside a strong northeast monsoon that persists over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.
Residents in the lower South are urged to stay alert for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and river overflow, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying regions. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2–3 metres high, with over 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. The public along the eastern coast of the South is advised to be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore.
Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for another day, and mariners in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should exercise caution and avoid navigating storm-prone areas.
In upper Thailand, a cold spell will affect the North and Northeast, with temperatures expected to drop 2–4°C. In the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the East and upper South, temperatures will also drop in the morning.
The public is advised to take care of their health in the cold and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry conditions and strong winds.
This temperature drop is the result of a new high-pressure system from China, which has already spread to Southern China and Northern Vietnam, and is expected to cover Upper Northeast Thailand by today (November 25, 2025).
A tropical depression in the Philippines is expected to move into the South China Sea between November 25–26, gaining strength before approaching the southern coast of Vietnam between November 28–30.
However, due to the high-pressure system affecting Vietnam and the South China Sea, the storm is likely to weaken rapidly. It will not enter Thailand, but it will strengthen the northeast monsoon over upper Thailand.
Northern region
Cold to very cold; temperatures to drop 2–3°C
• Low: 11–18°C
• High: 28–31°C
• Mountain tops: 5–16°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h
Northeastern region
Cold to very cold with strong winds; temperatures to drop 2–4°C
• Low: 13–18°C
• High: 27–31°C
• Mountain tops: 11–16°C
• Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
Central region
Cold in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–3°C
• Low: 18–21°C
• High: 30–32°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Bangkok & Vicinity
Cold in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–3°C
• Low: 21–22°C
• High: 30–33°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Eastern region
Cold in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–3°C
• Low: 20–23°C
• High: 30–33°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m, offshore 2–3 m
Southern region (East Coast)
Upper South: cool in the morning with temperatures dropping 1–3°C
Lower South: thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
• Low: 19–24°C
• High: 25–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h
• Waves 2–3 m, in thunderstorms over 3 m
Southern region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in:
Krabi, Trang, and Satun
• Low: 22–23°C
• High: 25–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m, offshore over 2 m