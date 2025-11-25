Monsoon brings heavy rain to the South, temperatures in the North drop 2–4°C

• The Meteorological Department issues warning for heavy rain and flash flooding in the South.

• Northeastern and Northern Thailand will see temperatures drop by 2–4°C.

The Meteorological Department has issued Alert No. 22 (361/2025), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region, with flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers expected, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun. The monsoon’s impact will continue through November 25, 2025.

The southern region remains under the influence of a low-pressure system covering both southern Thailand and Malaysia, alongside a strong northeast monsoon that persists over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.



Warnings for the South: flash floods and landslides possible

Residents in the lower South are urged to stay alert for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and river overflow, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying regions. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2–3 metres high, with over 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. The public along the eastern coast of the South is advised to be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore.

Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for another day, and mariners in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should exercise caution and avoid navigating storm-prone areas.