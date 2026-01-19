Conditions for a red–blue coalition government deal

Checking the state and taking the temperature of the “deep state” remains a highly decisive factor in the deal to form a government. It is said that a key Pheu Thai figure has already checked the weather on the ground and the direction of the wind, and there is a high chance it could rise to power as the government, either as the core party forming a coalition or as a pivotal partner in a coalition.

There is a key, high-grade ministry that “big Pheu Thai” strongly wants: the Transport Ministry. It is certain that Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the prime ministerial candidate and election director for the red camp, has reserved the chair.

Whichever party ranks 1–3—between red, blue, and orange—the task for Pheu Thai is to set its total MP target at no fewer than 200 seats.

The People’s Party also wants enough MPs to form a government, without endorsing Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister, repeating the MOA that was abruptly broken over drafting a new constitution.

Bhumjaithai likewise wants to be number one in the election field in order to hold the balance of power in bargaining for key ministerial seats, if its MP total comes in higher than expected.

As for the factors and conditions, the chances of the People’s Party forming a government are still seen as small, because the “deep state” still does not want the liberal, progressive wing—the “orange party”—to enter state power, even if it does not reward local power groups or lowers the ceiling on the most extreme policies, such as amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

But if the People’s Party cannot be number one, or does not win a decisive number of seats, and ends up merely first or second, this “equation” could be shifted into the opposition. Therefore, it must whip up its momentum into an orange storm again in the final two weeks, because it knows its chances of becoming the government outright are lower than every other party.

For the conditions under which Pheu Thai can form a government, it must rank within 1–3. If Pheu Thai wins no fewer than 100 seats, and is number one, the red camp will move immediately to lead the formation of a government; but if it is number two or three, it is still highly likely to be in the governing bloc.

It is therefore looking for political allies to fill out the numbers—whether that means Bhumjaithai is necessary, or even that the Kla Tham Party cannot be left out.

The chances of Pheu Thai joining hands with Bhumjaithai to form a government, once the conditions are laid out, make it absolutely necessary that the “spiritual leaders” and big names of the two parties must deal and clear the agreement so it is accepted and they can move forward together.

The alleged collusion case involving senators and the Khao Kradong case: can the key figures of the blue and red camps accept this and move forward together? This is the last straw that caused their break when they were in government together under Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The legal cases tied to Pheu Thai’s “spiritual leader”, including Thaksin Shinawatra, who is still not out of the thorns regarding an appeal in a Section 112 case. Although the court of first instance dismissed the petition, the karmic burden remains as a shackle on the “big boss” of the red camp, forcing him to choose to stop playing political games. Not counting the various cases on the red camp side in which Paetongtarn and Thaksin may be squeezed or pressured, including criminal cases at the National Anti-Corruption Commission level—whether the audio clip of a conversation with Hun Sen, the PN promissory note case, the transfer of shares within the Shinawatra family network, as well as the case over a Shin Corp tax collection of more than 17.6 billion baht.

All of these are conditions that the “spiritual leaders” of the two camps must settle clearly. It must be watched closely: even if the MP total does not reach the target, the chance of bargaining for a coalition government between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai is not something that cannot happen.