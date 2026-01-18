PM candidates from eight parties outline coalition terms for forming government

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)

He confirmed he would not join a government with the Kla Tham Party, and would not vote to support Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party.

However, if the People’s Party has a strong enough number of MPs to set the government’s direction and the selection of the cabinet, the conditions for joining a government remain open.

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong (Prachachat Party)

He reiterated he would not join a government with corrupt individuals, drug traffickers, or those who abuse power.

He also declared he is prepared to be in opposition if the government cannot genuinely resolve the problems in the southern border provinces and deliver real peace.

Jatuporn Buruspat (New Opportunity Party)

He confirmed he would категорically not join a government with political parties that “overstep the institution”.

As for other parties, if they pass a proper and transparent vetting process, the New Opportunity Party is ready to consider working together.

Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)

He reaffirmed his long-held stance: he will not join politics involving corruption linked to “grey capital”, the creation of social division, or being dominated by those who should not hold political power.

He said such conditions serve as a safeguard for voters.

Atthawit Suwanpakdee (United Thai Nation Party)

He said this is not about dividing into a left–right camp, but about confronting energy capital to reduce electricity costs and promote clean energy, without setting any conditions that would lead to political conflict.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party)

She declared a clear commitment to clean politics, as stated in the party’s regulations, and said she will not join a government with corrupt individuals.

She proposed that all parties pledge to the public that they “will not cheat, and will crack down seriously on corruption as a national agenda”.

Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party)

He said, in principle, the Pheu Thai Party does not want to work with those who engage in corrupt behaviour.

What matters most is listening to the public, and working with parties that can push policies in the same direction, so the country can move forward, reduce conflict, and stand with dignity in the international community.