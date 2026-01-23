Pita returns to rally voters as People’s Party eyes 150+ seats in final push

The People’s Party has forecasted securing 150+ seats in the 2026 Thai general election, with key strategies focused on Bangkok, central areas, the north, and regions with significant swing voters. The party has signalled it will pursue a coalition government, potentially partnering with Pheu Thai and Thai Sang Thai, expecting to achieve 260-270 seats collectively, thus increasing its bargaining power for post-election negotiations.

The strategy includes reassuring voters by distancing from sensitive topics like Section 112 (Lèse-majesté law) and policies like “pushing the ceiling” on constitutional reforms, ensuring broader appeal across various voter demographics, particularly swing voters who have yet to make up their minds.

Party insiders are optimistic about achieving a single-party government or a strong coalition. The final weeks before the election will see further efforts to mobilise voters and clarify economic policies, which have been an ongoing area of criticism in previous campaigns (2019–2023).

Key to the party’s strategy is the return of Pita Limjaroenrat on Jan 25, who is expected to help drive the “Orange Wave” in Bangkok, which was instrumental in their past success. The party is also focusing on attracting younger voters, including those from Generation Z, many of whom have shown strong support for People’s Party.

Recent internal polling confirms that Bangkok remains a stronghold for the party, with substantial support also coming from the north and central provinces. However, some swing vote areas remain uncertain and are prompting the party to ramp up campaigning in these constituencies.