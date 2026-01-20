Rak Chart claims vote-buying money could hit THB 200bn, alleges Bangkok rate up to THB 7,500 per head

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, leader of the Rak Chart Party, together with Jade Thonawanik, the party’s prime ministerial candidate, led the party’s campaign team on Tuesday to Saphan 2 Market in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok.

Jade said that after raising the issue of money circulating last week, the party had received “intelligence reports” pointing to alarming financial irregularities.

“Funds being injected into the election system in local areas could be as high as 100 billion baht. There are also rumours of large-scale cash withdrawals from commercial banks worth more than 160 billion baht, and no bank has come out to deny it. When you add the figures together, the money in circulation could be as high as 200 billion baht,” he said.

Based on those calculations, he claimed vote-buying rates had risen abnormally. “In Bangkok, the price has surged to as much as 7,500 baht per head. In the provinces, the average is about 3,000 to 5,000 baht per head,” he said.

Jade alleged the vast sums were “grey money” from illegal businesses and scammer networks both inside and outside the country. He warned that accepting such money would amount to supporting political parties that later seek to recoup their costs through corruption.

He also cited past subdistrict administrative organisation elections, alleging there were cases where payments were short, not paid in full, or promised but never delivered. Rak Chart, he said, calls such figures “scammer-style politicians” who deceive the public.