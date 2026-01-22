EC summons five parties to clarify spending-heavy campaign pledges

Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission (EC), said that for the February 8 general election, 60 political parties have fielded candidates. Of these, 51 parties have campaign policies involving expenditure that must be reported to the EC, while nine parties have no spending-related policies that require notification.

He said the committee tasked with reviewing campaign policies that require public spending on Thursday considered a first batch of 23 parties’ policies, and resolved to summon five parties to provide clarifications and submit additional documents. They are:

People’s Party (PPLE)

The party must provide further details on:

Raising the elderly allowance

Comprehensive housing policy

Farmers’ debt solutions

A mega-project programme to raise quality of life nationwide

Upgrading SMEs, including giving them an advantage through a co-payment scheme and a receipt lottery

SME “start-up credit” policy and a fund to boost SME product quality

Thai Citizen Party

To clarify policies on:

The state welfare card scheme

5,000 baht per month for elderly people

Support for people with disabilities and bedridden patients

Prachathai Party

To clarify a policy providing 3,000 baht per month for elderly people.

Thai Morality Party

To clarify a pension-style welfare policy of 4,000 baht per month for those aged 60 and over whose income is below the specified threshold.

The Nation Thai’s People Volunteer Party

To clarify a policy offering education scholarships for free study from Mathayom 6 to a bachelor’s degree, under a “one village, one graduate” concept.