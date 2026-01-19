EC explains overseas voting and referendum count timeline

On January 19, 2026, the Election Commission Office issued an information note explaining overseas voting for the MP election and the referendum. It said the EC Office is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand Post and the Royal Thai Police to prepare for overseas voting, with eligible voters abroad able to cast ballots between January 19 and January 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Department of Consular Affairs, embassies and consulates-general worldwide, as well as Thai Trade and Economic Offices, has prepared venues, personnel and facilitation measures so that Thais abroad can vote and take part in the referendum according to the method they registered for: polling stations, mobile polling units, or postal voting.

Once overseas voters have completed voting in the MP election and the referendum, the following steps will be taken:

Overseas MP election ballots will be sent back to Thailand for counting. Through cooperation between the EC Office, the Department of Consular Affairs, Thailand Post and the Royal Thai Police, the ballots will be delivered to constituency election committees across 400 constituencies (based on each voter’s registered constituency) for counting on February 8, 2026.

Overseas referendum ballots will be counted abroad at embassies and consulates-general, or other designated venues. Counting will begin once voting closes according to Thailand time—from 5.00pm on February 8, 2026—and must be completed within 48 hours.