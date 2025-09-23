ISS captures Ragasa’s eye as super typhoon hits Hong Kong, China

The International Space Station (ISS) has released dramatic images of the eye of super typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms in history, as it moved into the South China Sea on Tuesday.
The storm, which intensified to Category 5 with sustained winds of 220 kilometres per hour, had already battered the Philippines before moving towards Hong Kong and southern China.
Authorities in Hong Kong announced the closure of the city’s airport for 36 hours from 6 pm on Tuesday, while neighbouring Shenzhen ordered the urgent evacuation of 400,000 residents.
Local media reported panic buying across supermarkets and convenience stores as residents rushed to stock up on supplies.
Ragasa made landfall on Kalayaan Island in the northern Philippines’ Cagayan province on Monday, lashing the area with winds of up to 215 kph and gusts of 295 kph.
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Luzon’s Ilocos Sur province, forcing evacuations, while coast guards issued warnings of three-metre waves.