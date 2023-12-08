Chiang Mai to host ballet production for the underprivileged

The show, at Chiang Mai University Convention Centre, will take place on Sunday, December 17 with the first performance at noon and the second at 3pm. Proceeds will go to helping the underprivileged and young orphans at Chalermprakiet 48th Pansa School under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Both foreign and Thai dancers, namely Patchisa Pakdeewong, Ramon Chuajedton, Lapat Sangkusolwong, and Phatcharanat Pamornmaitree, who have been recognised with prizes and medals at several international competitors will play the principal roles.

Also joining the cast are Supatchai Lappakornkul and Chanakarn Panpijit from Bangkok City Ballet, with more than 100 dance students from Chiang Mai Ballet Academy in supporting roles. The 2-hour performances feature a variety of dance genres including classical ballet, contemporary dance, and jazz dance.

Tickets cost 500 baht and are available from the ATOD Children & Youth Development Association by calling 065 115 9644, 080 471 6269, and Chiang Mai Ballet Academy at 053 241332 and 053 241315.