ITD faces mounting pressure as projects stall, debentures extended and credit cut

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) is facing its heaviest pressure in years, following a string of serious incidents on major construction projects, alongside a large debenture debt burden, an operating recovery that has yet to prove sustainable, and credit risks reflected in rating downgrades. The company’s financial position and market confidence are now being closely watched by both the capital market and regulators.

On January 14, 2026, a construction crane accident occurred on the Thai-China high-speed rail project in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when a crane lifting a concrete segment dropped it onto a train, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

A separate incident followed, in which a concrete beam and a crane—components of the Motorway No. 82 construction project—collapsed onto Rama II Road, crushing vehicles and causing fatalities. ITD is the main contractor on that project.



Contracts not cancelled, but confidence questioned

After the incidents, reports circulated that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered the cancellation of both project contracts. However, ITD later clarified that both contracts remain in force, and that the company continues to perform its obligations under them.

Although the contracts have not been cancelled, the incidents have damaged ITD’s image at a time when it is already under financial strain, prompting the market to reassess the company’s risk profile more broadly—covering operations, safety management, and its ability to deliver large-scale projects.