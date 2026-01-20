Krungthai highlights wealth management across generations at RBSC Family Day

Krungthai Bank participated in the 61st RBSC Family Day, a prestigious annual event organised for the members and families of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC). The event aims to foster connections across generations through activities designed to create happiness, warmth, and lasting memories for families.
At the event, Krungthai set up a booth with a welcoming and attentive atmosphere, featuring creative activities, prizes, and performances, offering an unforgettable experience for members and their families.
Additionally, Krungthai Private Banking invited its clients to join the event, creating a space for shared moments of joy within a quality social environment.
Krungthai’s involvement in this year’s RBSC Family Day reflects the commitment of Krungthai Private Banking to deeply care for and support its clients and their families across all generations—from grandparents and parents to children and grandchildren.
The bank understands the distinct roles and needs of each life stage, providing comprehensive services from current wealth management and investment planning to future wealth transfer and preserving family values in a structured and sustainable manner.
Krungthai Bank is dedicated to continually developing Krungthai Private Banking services under the philosophy of holistic care, becoming an integral part of its clients' families. The bank aims to build long-lasting relationships based on trust, understanding, and mutual growth over the years.
For more information on Krungthai Wealth, please visit: https://wealth.krungthai.com.