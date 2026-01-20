Krungthai highlights wealth management across generations at RBSC Family Day

Krungthai Bank participated in the 61st RBSC Family Day, a prestigious annual event organised for the members and families of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC). The event aims to foster connections across generations through activities designed to create happiness, warmth, and lasting memories for families.

At the event, Krungthai set up a booth with a welcoming and attentive atmosphere, featuring creative activities, prizes, and performances, offering an unforgettable experience for members and their families.

Additionally, Krungthai Private Banking invited its clients to join the event, creating a space for shared moments of joy within a quality social environment.