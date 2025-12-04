Krungthai Bank and Mastercard Launch “KRUNGTHAI ECO-FRIENDLY DEBIT CARD,” a Sustainable Debit Card Made from Recycled Materials

Krungthai Bank partners with Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition to plant one tree for every new “Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card” issued, cutting carbon emissions by 18%.

Krungthai Bank has reinforced its commitment to driving Thailand towards a sustainable society by launching the “Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card.”

The initiative, executed in partnership with Mastercard and global environmental organizations Conservation International (CI) and World Resources Institute (WRI), links every new card application to a tangible environmental benefit.

The card is part of the Priceless Planet Coalition (PPC), an international cooperation effort by Mastercard that aims to restore 100 million trees globally, including within Thailand.

For every single card application, Krungthai will contribute to the planting of one tree, increasing green space and restoring ecological balance.

Made with Sustainability

The Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card is manufactured using 97% recycled materials and has achieved the international sustainability standard of the Card Eco-Certification (CEC).

The bank stated that the card's production process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 18% compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

This overall reduction is estimated to be approximately 1.34 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting over 79 trees.