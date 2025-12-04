Krungthai Bank and Mastercard Launch “KRUNGTHAI ECO-FRIENDLY DEBIT CARD,” a Sustainable Debit Card Made from Recycled Materials

Krungthai Bank partners with Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition to plant one tree for every new “Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card” issued, cutting carbon emissions by 18%.
Krungthai Bank has reinforced its commitment to driving Thailand towards a sustainable society by launching the “Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card.”
The initiative, executed in partnership with Mastercard and global environmental organizations Conservation International (CI) and World Resources Institute (WRI), links every new card application to a tangible environmental benefit.
The card is part of the Priceless Planet Coalition (PPC), an international cooperation effort by Mastercard that aims to restore 100 million trees globally, including within Thailand.
For every single card application, Krungthai will contribute to the planting of one tree, increasing green space and restoring ecological balance.
Made with Sustainability
The Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card is manufactured using 97% recycled materials and has achieved the international sustainability standard of the Card Eco-Certification (CEC).
The bank stated that the card's production process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 18% compared to traditional manufacturing methods.
This overall reduction is estimated to be approximately 1.34 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting over 79 trees.
Focus on UNESCO World Heritage Site
In Thailand, the tree-planting scheme will focus on regenerating areas within the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi Province. The site is a UNESCO World Heritage area and is a crucial habitat for rare and endangered wildlife.
This initiative reinforces Krungthai's commitment to creating environmental balance and contributes directly to the bank's goal of achieving net zero emissions.
It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 on Climate Action, supporting Thailand’s long-term sustainable economic growth under the bank’s vision: "Growing Together for Sustainability."
Modern Features and Security
Beyond its environmental credentials, the Krungthai debit card is designed for modern living, offering the convenience of cashless payments anytime, anywhere in the world that accepts Mastercard.
Customers benefit from advanced security features, including Mastercard ID Check, and can easily manage cash withdrawals, transfers, and expenditure via the Krungthai NEXT application.
Interested applicants can apply for the Krungthai Eco-Friendly Debit Card at any Krungthai Bank branch. Further details are available on the bank’s website or by contacting the Krungthai Contact Center at 02-111-1111.