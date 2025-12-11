Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) brings government, industry, and academia together for Policy Trialogue 2025

In his welcome remarks, AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li emphasised that climate risks, resource constraints, and disruptive technologies like AI require collaborative action across sectors. “The Policy Trialogue is designed to bridge policy and practice by uniting academia, government, industry, and local communities, reaffirming AIT’s role as a trusted organiser and long-term partner for a more sustainable and innovative future,” he said.

The Plenary Session, moderated by Prof. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, Chairman of the Nation-Building Institute (NBI), Thailand, highlighted perspectives on sustainable, technology-enabled development. H.E. Mr. Otaka Masato, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, spoke about Japan’s long-standing partnership with AIT and ASEAN in advancing the SDGs. Dr. Ludovic Andreas, Attaché for Scientific and Higher Education Cooperation at the French Embassy, reflected on AI’s transformative potential and related ethical and policy questions. Mr. Chalee Khansiri of the Ministry of Industry discussed Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and the need for collaboration to build low-carbon, circular systems. Mr. Watcharin Boonyarit from the Ministry of Energy shared Thailand’s clean energy policy, including renewables and electric mobility, while Dr. Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn from the Ministry of Transport described land transport policy “at a crossroads,” aiming for smarter, safer, and more sustainable highways.