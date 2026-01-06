Krungthai Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary with 100 Awards, Reinforcing Its Sustainable Leadership in Finance

Krungthai Bank has announced a significant achievement, setting a new record in 2025 by securing 100 awards from leading publishers and organizations both domestically and internationally.

This milestone reflects the bank's standards of excellence across all dimensions of operations and reaffirms its role as a leader in the nation's financial sector. As the bank approaches its 60th anniversary on March 14, 2026, it continues to drive Thailand's financial system forward through innovation while developing products and services that meet the needs of all sectors and delivering accessible financial opportunities to empower a better life for all Thais, reduce social inequalities, and contribute to propelling the nation toward a stable and sustainable future.

The achievements comprise 75 international awards and 25 national awards, covering all dimensions of business operations, including organizational leadership, corporate management, digital innovation, marketing and branding, product and service development, sustainability, and human resources management and development.

  • 9 CEO Awards: These awards reflect the far-sighted vision of organizational leadership, strategic planning aligned with rapidly changing economic contexts, the ability to turn challenges into opportunities while delivering value and excellent customer experiences, and placing comprehensive and balanced importance on stakeholders. This has led to sustainable long-term organizational growth and significant recognitions, including Best Bank CEO in Thailand from The Asian Banker magazine, Singapore, and Thailand Top CEO of the Year 2025 in the Banking Industry from Business+ magazine.
  • 11 Corporate Awards: These awards demonstrate excellence in organizational management, efficient business operations, and sustainable growth alongside adherence to good corporate governance principles. Notable awards include Bank of the Year Thailand from The Banker magazine, United Kingdom, and the Thailand Corporate Excellence Award 2025 in the category of Financial Management Excellence (Distinguished) from the Thailand Management Association (TMA).
  • 7 Digital Banking Awards: These recognitions stem from success in developing digital financial services, leveraging the bank's financial infrastructure to create solutions that address real-world needs while continuously developing financial products and services to meet the needs of all customer segments and the public through easily accessible, convenient, and secure digital channels. Outstanding awards include the ASEAN Business Award 2025 in the Digital Advancement Category (Winners' Circle) from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Thailand 2025 from Global Banking & Finance Review magazine, United Kingdom.
  • 23 Marketing and Branding Awards: These awards recognize internationally acclaimed work in creating experiences, design, marketing communications, and branding excellence, alongside building an environmentally conscious brand image. Notable awards include the German Design Award 2025 in Excellent Architecture - Fair and Exhibition from the German Design Council, Germany, and Silver Dragon - Social Media from Dragons of Asia, Australia.
  • 18 Product and Service Awards: These achievements reflect success in leveraging financial technology and innovation to develop products and services that precisely meet the needs of all customer segments while delivering distinctive experiences. The bank offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including global markets products, total solutions for businesses, and sustainability-linked solutions. Outstanding awards include Best Transaction Bank in Thailand from The Asian Banker magazine, Singapore, and Best Innovation in Retail Banking Thailand 2025 from International Banker magazine, United Kingdom.
  • 19 Sustainability/CSR Awards: With commitment to driving stable economic growth in the long term, the bank advances financial tools and solutions to support responsible business operations under the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. The bank also strives to both achieve its net-zero emissions goal and support the country in achieving the national targets, as well as align its operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notable awards include Sustainable Bank of the Year Thailand 2025 from International Banker magazine, United Kingdom, and Emblem of Sustainability from Enterprise Asia, Singapore.
  • 13 HR Awards: These awards recognize excellence in human resource management and development, focusing on creating positive work experiences, enhancing employee capabilities to embrace digital transformation, and providing comprehensive welfare benefits to ensure employees achieve stable and sustainable growth within the bank. Outstanding awards include Best Places to Work from WorkVenture and the Employee Experience Awards 2025 Thailand Gold Award in the Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy Category from Human Resources Online, Singapore.

Every step over the past 60 years of Krungthai Bank’s journey reflects continuous development—from enhancing services to better serve customers and the public to growing alongside customers of all segments and steadfastly upholding its role as a bank that stands beside Thai society in every dimension. This has led to a business approach that strives to create balance across the economic, social, and environmental dimensions, helping drive the country toward long-term sustainability.

Going forward, Krungthai Bank will remain committed to creating opportunities and delivering value for all Thais through the development of a robust, inclusive, and equitable financial system in order to improve quality of life and strengthen the foundation for the nation’s stable growth, in line with the bank’s vision, “Growing Together for Sustainability.”

