Krungthai Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary with 100 Awards, Reinforcing Its Sustainable Leadership in Finance

This milestone reflects the bank's standards of excellence across all dimensions of operations and reaffirms its role as a leader in the nation's financial sector. As the bank approaches its 60th anniversary on March 14, 2026, it continues to drive Thailand's financial system forward through innovation while developing products and services that meet the needs of all sectors and delivering accessible financial opportunities to empower a better life for all Thais, reduce social inequalities, and contribute to propelling the nation toward a stable and sustainable future.
The achievements comprise 75 international awards and 25 national awards, covering all dimensions of business operations, including organizational leadership, corporate management, digital innovation, marketing and branding, product and service development, sustainability, and human resources management and development.
Every step over the past 60 years of Krungthai Bank’s journey reflects continuous development—from enhancing services to better serve customers and the public to growing alongside customers of all segments and steadfastly upholding its role as a bank that stands beside Thai society in every dimension. This has led to a business approach that strives to create balance across the economic, social, and environmental dimensions, helping drive the country toward long-term sustainability.
Going forward, Krungthai Bank will remain committed to creating opportunities and delivering value for all Thais through the development of a robust, inclusive, and equitable financial system in order to improve quality of life and strengthen the foundation for the nation’s stable growth, in line with the bank’s vision, “Growing Together for Sustainability.”