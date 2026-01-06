Krungthai Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary with 100 Awards, Reinforcing Its Sustainable Leadership in Finance

This milestone reflects the bank's standards of excellence across all dimensions of operations and reaffirms its role as a leader in the nation's financial sector. As the bank approaches its 60th anniversary on March 14, 2026, it continues to drive Thailand's financial system forward through innovation while developing products and services that meet the needs of all sectors and delivering accessible financial opportunities to empower a better life for all Thais, reduce social inequalities, and contribute to propelling the nation toward a stable and sustainable future.

The achievements comprise 75 international awards and 25 national awards, covering all dimensions of business operations, including organizational leadership, corporate management, digital innovation, marketing and branding, product and service development, sustainability, and human resources management and development.