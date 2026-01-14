null

NACC reveals Paetongtarn and family’s assets at THB11.32 billion after PM exit

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

National Anti-Corruption Commission has released financial data showing the former PM and her family own over THB11.32 billion in total assets, following her disqualification from office by the Constitutional Court.

  • Following her removal as Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her family declared combined assets of THB 11.32 billion and liabilities of THB 4.44 billion to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the asset and liability declarations of Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday (January 14), following her removal from the office of Prime Minister on August 30, 2025.

Her disqualification resulted from a 6-to-3 Constitutional Court ruling regarding a leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, which was deemed a gross violation of ethical standards.

Financial Overview

The combined assets of Paetongtarn, her spouse Pidok Sooksawas, and their minor children total THB11.32 billion, with total liabilities of THB4.44 billion.

This represents a decrease of over THB2.67 billion compared to her initial declaration upon taking office in early 2025, primarily due to changes in investment values.

Breakdown of Assets

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

  • Reports THB1.12 billion in assets
  • Major holdings: Investments worth THB8.34 billion, deposits of THB1.06 billion, and 12 plots of land valued at THB724.92 million (including one plot in Japan worth THB15 million).
  • Luxury items: 23 vehicles worth THB66.77 million (including Bentley and Rolls-Royce), 75 watches valued at THB162 million, and 217 handbags worth THB76.65 million.
  • International Property: Leasehold rights for two London apartments valued at THB111.61 million and THB208.34 million.
  • Liabilities: THB4.43 billion, largely consisting of THB4.43 billion in promissory notes (PN) for share purchases from family members, a transaction previously criticised by the opposition as a "concealed act."

Pidok Sooksawas (Spouse)

  • Reports THB86.74 million in assets.
  • Digital Assets: Bitcoin worth THB1.17 million and Ethereum worth THB1.81 million held in a Bitkub wallet.
  • Property: 4 plots of land worth THB32.19 million (including one plot in Japan worth THB15 million).
  • Other: 40 watches valued at THB68.9 million.

Minor Children

  • Hold THB130,693 in rights and concessions.

Annual Income and Expenses

  • Paetongtarn: Estimated annual income of THB208.87 million (mostly dividends of THB205 million). Annual expenses are THB58.22 million, including THB45 million for personal spending.
  • Pidok: Estimated annual income of THB4.90 million with expenses totalling THB3.66 million.

Notable Loans

Paetongtarn disclosed a loan of THB15.23 million provided to her brother, Panthongtae Shinawatra, in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pidok disclosed loans totalling THB12.77 million made to Vin Capital Co., Ltd. between 2021 and 2022.

