NACC reveals Paetongtarn and family’s assets at THB11.32 billion after PM exit

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the asset and liability declarations of Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday (January 14), following her removal from the office of Prime Minister on August 30, 2025.
Her disqualification resulted from a 6-to-3 Constitutional Court ruling regarding a leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, which was deemed a gross violation of ethical standards.
The combined assets of Paetongtarn, her spouse Pidok Sooksawas, and their minor children total THB11.32 billion, with total liabilities of THB4.44 billion.
This represents a decrease of over THB2.67 billion compared to her initial declaration upon taking office in early 2025, primarily due to changes in investment values.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Pidok Sooksawas (Spouse)
Minor Children
Paetongtarn disclosed a loan of THB15.23 million provided to her brother, Panthongtae Shinawatra, in 2016.
Meanwhile, Pidok disclosed loans totalling THB12.77 million made to Vin Capital Co., Ltd. between 2021 and 2022.