Thaksin’s children eat, shop, take photos with him at Klong Prem prison

Instagram Post and Childhood Memories

Later, Paetongtarn shared the photo on her Instagram page, expressing happiness about spending nearly two hours with Thaksin. She was delighted to hug him, have lunch, and shop with him at a small market where inmates sold food and art they had made.

She reflected on how the experience reminded her of her childhood, when she would hold her father’s hand while shopping at a market with her siblings. She wrote:

“Today, the prison organised a family visit event, allowing relatives to meet, hug, and share a meal together without having to speak through a glass phone. They could also walk through a small market where inmates sold food and art they made. I had the chance to support several stalls 😊

"For a moment, it felt like I was a young Paetongtarn again, holding my father's hand and walking through the market with him and my siblings, just like when I was a child 🙂 (Actually, my dad loves fresh markets because he gets to choose what to buy for our Sunday meals at home.)

"To those concerned about my father, he is doing well. He feels your love and concern, and sends his regards to everyone.”

