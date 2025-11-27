Thaksin’s children eat, shop, take photos with him at Klong Prem prison

The three children of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, along with their spouses, had lunch with him, shopped at a special market fair, and took photos with him on Thursday.
The close visit by Thaksin’s family at Klong Prem Central Prison was shared by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on her Instagram page (@ingshin21). Paetongtarn, her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, and her two elder siblings, Panthongtae Shinawatra and Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, visited Thaksin at noon. Panthongtae, Thaksin’s eldest son, was accompanied by his wife, Nuttiya Pungkham.
This was the 20th family visit since Thaksin was ordered to serve a one-year term by the Supreme Court. Thursday’s visit was particularly special as the Corrections Department allowed family members to spend time closely with inmates at prisons across the country. Relatives could have lunch with the inmates at the same table, rather than communicating through glass windows.
Paetongtarn and her siblings exited the prison at 2:50 pm. They carried newly-printed A4-size photos of themselves with Thaksin. The photo showed Thaksin wearing a light blue inmate shirt and dark blue trousers, smiling happily. He was embraced by Pintongta on the left and Paetongta on the right, with her husband, Pitaka, standing beside her and Nuttiya beside Panthongtae.
When asked by reporters about their meal, Paetongtarn replied that Thaksin had Chinese roll noodle soup (kuay jap) and a piece of hamburger. She also mentioned that Thaksin’s health was fine, and that they spent a lot of time discussing the ongoing flood situation in southern Thailand. Thaksin expressed concern for the flood victims.
Later, Paetongtarn shared the photo on her Instagram page, expressing happiness about spending nearly two hours with Thaksin. She was delighted to hug him, have lunch, and shop with him at a small market where inmates sold food and art they had made.
She reflected on how the experience reminded her of her childhood, when she would hold her father’s hand while shopping at a market with her siblings. She wrote:
“Today, the prison organised a family visit event, allowing relatives to meet, hug, and share a meal together without having to speak through a glass phone. They could also walk through a small market where inmates sold food and art they made. I had the chance to support several stalls 😊
"For a moment, it felt like I was a young Paetongtarn again, holding my father's hand and walking through the market with him and my siblings, just like when I was a child 🙂 (Actually, my dad loves fresh markets because he gets to choose what to buy for our Sunday meals at home.)
"To those concerned about my father, he is doing well. He feels your love and concern, and sends his regards to everyone.”