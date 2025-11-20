Paetongtarn steps back from politics, says Thaksin under stress in prison

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the former prime minister, spoke on Thursday after visiting her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok. She said the prison warden had invited Thaksin to join the Dhammanavawang programme.

“With the weather changing, his physical health is fine, but mentally he may be under a lot of stress,” she said.

She was asked about the decision by Justice Minister Pol Maj Gen Rutthapon Naowarat instructing the ministry and the Department of Corrections to review rules on transferring inmates for medical treatment outside prison, criteria for special-case sentence suspension, and the designation of non-prison facilities as detention sites. Critics claim the move is intended to block Thaksin from being released.

Paetongtarn responded:

“I hope everything proceeds according to procedure. My father is already elderly — if he is granted the right to be released for rest, it would be good. Staying inside doesn’t benefit him in any way.”