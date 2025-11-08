Sorawong Thienthong shares photo of Paetongtarn Shinawatra signing book on her term as PM and Pheu Thai leader

On November 8, 2025, Sorawong Thienthong, a member of the Pheu Thai Party, shared a post on his Facebook page featuring photos and a message that read:

“Solving problems, creating opportunities, enhancing happiness — from Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister and former Pheu Thai Party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.”

The post featured photos of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s 31st prime minister and former Pheu Thai Party leader, signing copies of a red-covered book titled “Solving Problems, Creating Opportunities, Enhancing Happiness.” The book showcases her leadership milestones, field visits, and initiatives during her term as both prime minister and party leader.

Another photo showed the book’s cover, titled “31 Government Achievements: Solving Problems, Creating Opportunities, Enhancing Happiness — From Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister,” featuring Paetongtarn’s autograph and a photo of her delivering a speech to the public.